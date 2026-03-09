Jennifer Runyon, 'Ghostbusters' actress, dead at 65

Published by Diane Hernández 9 de marzo, 2026

American actress Jennifer Runyon, remembered for her roles in the film Ghostbusters and the series Charles in Charge, has died at age 65, according to reported the TMZ portal.

According to the media outlet, Runyon's family confirmed the news via a Facebook post. "This past Friday night our beloved Jennifer passed away. It was a long and arduous road that ended with her surrounded by her family," they wrote in the message.

Her family members added that she "will always be remembered for her love of life and her devotion to her family and friends," concluding the tribute with a brief "Rest in peace, our Jenn."

So far, the cause of death has not been disclosed, although the message suggests that the actress had been facing health problems for some time.

Runyon appeared in the hit supernatural comedy Ghostbusters, released in 1984, in the well-remembered psychokinesis experiment scene. During the 1980s and early 1990s she built a steady career in television and cinema.

Among her best-known works is her starring role as Gwendolyn Pierce in the popular sitcom Charles in Charge. She also appeared in the soap opera Another World and in series such as Quantum Leap and Murder, She Wrote.

Although she had moved away from Hollywood in recent years, Runyon remained a figure remembered by fans of classic 1980s film and television.

She was 65.