Trump working on 28-point peace agreement with Russia to end war with Ukraine

President Donald Trump's administration is quietly preparing a detailed 28-point framework aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine war, crafted with input from Russian representatives and organized into four main sections: ending hostilities in Ukraine, postwar security arrangements, broader European stability, and the future of American ties with both Moscow and Kyiv.

The proposal is modeled in part on Trump’s recent Gaza cease-fire initiative and reflects understandings reached when Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Alaska in August. Specific provisions regarding control of eastern Ukrainian territories currently occupied by Russian troops have not yet been publicly disclosed.

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is overseeing the agreement's development and has reportedly conducted direct talks with Kirill Dmitriev, a senior Russian official who heads the country’s sovereign wealth fund and serves as a diplomatic channel on Ukraine issues.

Dmitriev visited Miami from October 24-26, for discussions with Witkoff and other members of Trump’s team, later characterizing the exchanges as constructive and focused on Russian security requirements alongside a broader reset of U.S.-Russia relations.

A White House spokesperson said Trump believes a lasting agreement is achievable provided all sides show willingness to compromise, with the administration working to finalize a formal text before Trump’s next scheduled contact with Putin.

