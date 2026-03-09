Trump says oil price hike is worth it to eliminate Iran's nuclear threat

Published by Sabrina Martin 8 de marzo, 2026

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the recent increase in oil prices is a temporary cost worth bearing if it leads to the elimination of Iran's nuclear threat.

In a message posted on Truth Social, the president argued that the rise in crude oil prices is a short-term consequence of the conflict and that energy costs should come down once the U.S. military operation concludes.

"Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace," Trump wrote. In the same post he added that "only fools would think differently."

Market reacts to the conflict

The president's statements came amid a surge in oil prices on international markets. A barrel of Brent crude oil surpassed $100 a barrel on Sunday, extending an upward trend registered over the past week.

The market move coincides with military escalation following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes against the Iranian regime's leadership.

According to energy markets data, oil futures were trading Sunday night around $106.66 per barrel. The figure represents a nearly 59% increase from the $67 recorded on February 27, a day before Khamenei's death.