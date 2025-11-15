After White House meetings on possible strikes against Maduro, Trump admitted to making a military decision on Venezuela

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 14 de noviembre, 2025

The president Donald Trump acknowledged Friday he had made a decision on possible military strikes in Venezuela, as part of his anti-narcotics deployment in the Caribbean and Pacific to fight against the different drug cartels operating in the region, especially the narco-terrorist groups Tren de Aragua and the Cartel of the Suns. The Republican president said this during a press conference at the White House, in which, after being asked if he had decided what step to take regarding Venezuela, he commented: "I've already made a decision, yes. But I can't tell you what it is".

Trump's words came just hours after several of his administration's top officials held a meeting at the White House in which the central theme was possible military action in Venezuela. According to revealed by the Washington Post, people who were at the meeting and spoke on condition of anonymity explained that, while U.S. forces deployed in the Caribbean are prepared to receive possible attack orders at any time, it remains uncertain whether or not Trump has ultimately decided to move forward with such an escalation.

The said official also noted that Trump has been presented with "a number of options" for executing attacks inside Venezuelan territory, adding that the Republican leader "is very good at maintaining strategic ambiguity, and one thing he does very well is not dictate or announce to our adversaries what he intends to do next." According to what the media outlet revealed, the meeting was attended by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine; Secretary of War Pete Hegseth; Secretary of State Marco Rubio; Vice President JD Vance; and Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

"Maduro is scared"

Far from being a new point of interest in his international agenda, the truth is that Trump has kept under his spotlight the socialist dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro since his first administration, in which he executed a policy of maximum pressureto materialize a change that for different reasons did not happen. Although it seemed that such policy had changed after his first approaches to the Venezuelan regime during the first weeks of his second administration, the truth is that Trump has once again expressed his desire to see the Venezuelan dictator out of power by considering him the leader of the Cartel of the Suns and the Train of Aragua, in addition to not recognizing him as the legitimate president of the South American country after the electoral fraud committed during the presidential elections held last July 28, 2024.

On the situation currently being experienced in the bowels of the Venezuelan regime in the face of a possible attack by the United States, the Post pointed out that this would be one of absolute terror, adding that the U.S. government was not only aware of this fact, but also of everything that happens within the inner circle of Maduro and several of the top Chavista officials. "The United States is very plugged in to what’s going on in Venezuela, the chatter among Maduro’s people and the highest levels of his regime. Maduro is very scared, and he should be scared. The president has options on the table that are very bad for Maduro and his illegitimate regime. … We view this regime as illegitimate, and it’s not serving the Western Hemisphere well," the Trump administration official told the Post.

Likewise, the newspaper highlighted in its article that the fighter pilots currently aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford -which recently arrived in the Caribbean Sea to join the anti-drug operation- have already studied all the details about the Venezuelan regime's air defenses, waiting to receive attack orders from the president.