Jesús Romero, former naval intelligence commander, on VOZ News: 'The U.S. has the ability to run over Maduro's defense system in hours'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 12 de noviembre, 2025

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed former U.S. naval intelligence commander Jesús Romero on the newscast about the way in which the military operations in the Caribbean could take place after the arrival of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford to the region, for the anti-drug mission deployed by President Donald Trump's administration to combat narcoterrorist organizations in the area.

"We can conduct an attack, an air campaign from the sea, we don't need to use any kind of runway anywhere, we don't need to use Puerto Rico, Guantanamo or Trinidad and Tobago, it's all done from the aircraft carrier. It is the most powerful force that you have and it represents the United States. [...] I would tell Nicolas Maduro that he is not prepared enough and that the United States has the ability to bypass his defense system in hours and days. [...] if the aircraft carrier is called into action by the president of the United States, against Maduro's defense systems, it would be quick and violent," Romero commented.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.