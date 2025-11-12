Petro joins UK and orders "suspension" of intelligence exchange with US over narco-boat bombings

Colombian President Gustavo Petro from the streets of New York Screenshot / Presidency of Colombia

11 de noviembre, 2025

Colombia's president, Gustavo Petro, on Tuesday ordered to "suspend" intelligence sharing with Washington security agencies in response to the bombings against suspected drug boats in the Caribbean and Pacific.

Petro describes the attacks ordered by his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, as "extrajudicial executions" that total some 20 vessels sunk and at least 76 dead.

"Orders are given to all levels of law enforcement intelligence to suspend sending communications and other dealings with U.S. security agencies," Petro announced on the X social network.

The leftist leader, a former guerrilla fighter, has maintained a tense relationship with the United States since Trump assumed his second presidential term in January.

In the midst of the diplomatic escalation, Trump removed Colombia from the list of countries allied against drug trafficking this year and revoked the visa of Petro and several of his officials. He also threatened to impose new tariffs.

Likewise, the U.S. government also announced in October the withdrawal of financial aid to the South American country for the fight against drugs.

The decision to stop the exchange of intelligence with the United States United States "will be maintained as long as the missile attack on speedboats is maintained," the Colombian president added.

The U.S. military incursion in international waters increased pressure on Venezuela, which considers the attacks near its coasts as an excuse to overthrow the dictator Nicolás Maduro, whom Washington and other Western and world governments do not recognize following last year's electoral fraud against the opposition candidate Edmundo González, backed by Nobel Peace Prize winner and opposition leader María Corina Machado.

Maduro, who faces a drug trafficking indictment in the US and a $50,000,000 bounty on his head, is listed as one of the leaders of the Cártel de los Soles, a designated narco-terrorist organization. The Venezuelan dictator is also linked to the dreaded Tren de Aragua criminal gang, another designated narco-terrorist organization with ties to the Chavista regime.

