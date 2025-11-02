At least three dead in new US attack on narco-vessel in the Caribbean

Published by Israel Duro 2 de noviembre, 2025

Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, reported via his X account that an attack by the US military had sunk a new narco-trafficking vessel and killed at least three people traveling on the vessel.

According to Hegseth, "This vessel—like EVERY OTHER—was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics. Three male narco-terrorists were aboard the vessel during the strike, which was conducted in international waters. All three terrorists were killed, and no U.S. forces were harmed in this strike."

The narco-terrorists "will be treated exactly like Al Qaeda."

The Secretary of War again issued a warning to the narcos that they will be treated "exactly like Al Qaeda" and that U.S. forces will continue to "track them, map them, hunt them down and kill them." "These narcoterrorists are bringing drugs to our shores to poison Americans at home- and they will not succeed," he stressed.