Published by Carlos Dominguez 14 de marzo, 2026

After two weeks of conflict in Middle East, President Trump claimed that Iran is "completely defeated," despite Tehran warned Saturday that it could reduce "to ashes" energy infrastructure linked to United States if its main oil hub is attacked.

"Media outlets that spread false information hate to report how well the U.S. military has performed against Iran," which "is totally beaten and wants a deal, but not a deal I would accept," the Republican leader wrote on his Truth Social network, without elaborating.

The threats between Washington and Tehran have been concentrated on the island of Jark, located in the northern Gulf about 18 miles off the Iranian coast and home to the country's largest crude oil export terminal.

Trump claimed Friday night that the United States had "completely annihilated" several military targets in Jark and warned that it would attack oil infrastructure in the area if "Iran, or anyone else, attempted to interfere with the free and safe transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz."

Times correspond to Eastern Standard Time.