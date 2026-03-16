USA makes history: First time a country wins Olympic and Paralympic gold in all three ice hockey tournaments

Published by Alejandro Baños 16 de marzo, 2026

The men's ice hockey delegation won the gold medal at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Games after defeating Canada 6-2 in the final. With this result, the U.S. team manages to climb to the top of the podium for the fifth consecutive time.

In Italy, Jack Wallace played hero in the adapted ice hockey final, scoring three of the Stars and Stripes' six goals.

"It doesn't get any better than this," Wallace noted after the final. He also provided an assist.

The other three goals came from Kayden Beasley, Declan Farmer, named the tournament's Most Valuable Player, and Brody Roybal, while Liam Hickey was the scorer of the Canadian goals.

USA makes history in Milano Cortina

With the men's team's triumph in the Paralympic final, the U.S. delegation made history at these Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

The USA became the first country in history to win the gold medal, both in the men's and women's Olympic and men's Paralympic categories, at a Winter Games.

It should be noted that there is no women's category in the Paralympic ice hockey tournament.