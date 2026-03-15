Trump may announce a multi-country naval coalition to protect commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 15 de marzo, 2026

The The Wall Street Journal revealed Sunday that the administration of President Donald Trump may soon announce that several countries agreed in principle to participate in a naval effort aimed at protecting commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic sea lane that runs along Iran's coast. As detailed by the Journal, several U.S. government officials told the media outlet about the possible announcement and explained that discussions over whether escort operations would begin while the conflict is still ongoing or only after hostilities end have not ceased.

As reported by the media outlet, the White House declined to comment on the possible announcement by the Trump Administration, which the Journal explained could change depending on the evolution of the situation in the Iran war, which has been going on for almost a month and in which US and Israeli forces managed to eliminate Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a historic event that could mark a before and after both in Iran and in the entire Middle East.

Trump's request

The Journal's publication came just hours after Trump asked South Korea, Japan, France, China, the United Kingdom and other countries to send ships to the Strait of Hormuz in order to break the blockade imposed by the Iranian regime and restore energy transit through the sea corridor. Several media have revealed that some of those nations would be evaluating options to be part of the coalition requested by the Republican president, which could deploy warships to the Strait.

In a post through his official Truth Social account, Trump stated that "many countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz strait, will be sending war ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the strait open and safe." In a subsequent release, the president expanded his call, urging "all the countries of the world that receive oil through the Hormuz strait" to contribute naval support to protect the route.

Iran's decision to de facto close the passage has severely disrupted energy markets and global trade flows. Iranian officials have warned that any oil tanker bound for the United States, Israel or their allies could be considered a target and would be "immediately destroyed."

Since the conflict began in late February, 16 tankers have been attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran has threatened to deploy naval mines in the area. So far, U.S. naval forces have not been assigned to escort commercial tankers through the strait.