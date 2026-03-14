Trump carries out the “most powerful bombing raids in the history of the Middle East” against Iran’s oil 'crown jewel'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 13 de marzo, 2026

President Donald Trump said Friday that he ordered US Central Command to carry out a bombing against military targets on Iran's Kharg Island. "Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island," the president wrote in a post on his official Truth Social account. The Republican leader also explained that he had decided not to destroy the oil infrastructure on the island, emphasizing that "should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision."

Kharg Island, about five miles long, is located about 15 miles off Iran's mainland coast in the northern waters of the Persian Gulf and had remained untouched during nearly two weeks of U.S. and Israeli-led attacks against the Persian nation. The strategic island is home to key facilities for Iranian oil exports, considering that 80-90% of Iran's oil is exported from there.

Trump has previously gone so far as to discuss the possibility of seizing the island.

In his release, Trump also stated, "During my First Term, and currently, I rebuilt our Military into the Most Lethal, Powerful, and Effective Force, by far, anywhere in the World. Iran cannot defend anything that we want to attack—There is nothing they can do about it! Iran will NEVER have a nuclear weapon, nor will it have the ability to threaten the United States of America, the Middle East, or, for that matter, the World! Iran’s Military, and all others involved with this Terrorist Regime, would be wise to lay down their arms and save what’s left of their country, which isn’t much!"

The Trump administration has discussed the possibility of seizing the island, Axios media has reported, which cited four unnamed sources with knowledge of the talks. White House officials have previously noted that they expect oil prices to drop dramatically once Operation Epic Fury comes to an end, while White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has said the president is "wisely" keeping all options on the table.

On Friday, Brent oil prices closed above $100 per barrel for the second day in a row. The price of the world's main crude benchmark has risen more than 40% since the war with Iran began.