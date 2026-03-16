NBA: Thunder extend winning streak with record-setting SGA, Pistons crash against Raptors

Published by Víctor Mendoza 16 de marzo, 2026

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was in the spotlight again Sunday as he extended his historic scoring streak and led another Oklahoma City Thunder victory in the NBA. Meanwhile, in Toronto, the Detroit Pistons, leaders of the Eastern Conference, suffered a loss to the Raptors.

Here are the most relevant scenes of the day according to AFP:

SGA, unbeatable

Canadian star Gilgeous-Alexander extended his record streak of games scoring at least 20 points Sunday in the eighth straight win for the Thunder, this time at home by 116-103 over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

SGA, who on Thursday surpassed Wilt Chamberlain's record for consecutive games scoring 20 points or more, a mark set 63 years ago, finished against the Wolves with 20 points, 10 assists and three rebounds.

This time, however, the NBA's Most Valuable Player was slow to reach 20 points in his 128th straight game: 10 of his points came in the fourth quarter, after spending long stretches of the game struggling to score.

The 27-year-old Canadian hit only seven of 22 shots from the field at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, but he had scoring support from the Thunder bench, which contributed 61 points, including 20 from Isaiah Joe and 17 from Alex Caruso.

Sunday's victory helped the reigning NBA champions extend their lead atop the Western Conference standings heading into the final month of the regular season.

The Thunder are now 53-15, three and a half games ahead of the second-place San Antonio Spurs at 49-18.

Minnesota, meanwhile, fell to 41-27 and remains in sixth place in the West.

Raptors dominate Pistons

At the Scotiabank Arena in the Canadian city of Toronto, the Eastern Conference leaders Detroit Pistons were defeated 119-108 by the local Raptors.

Brandon Ingram scored 34 points and Jakob Poeltl added 21 units and 18 rebounds to lead the home quintet to a feted victory, its first against its rival since Nov. 19, 2023.

Thus, the Raptors now have a record of 38 wins and 29 losses and are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 33 points and nine assists, while Jalen Duren contributed 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Detroit, which snapped a three-game winning streak, is now 48-19 and remains in first place in the East, four wins ahead of the Boston Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum.

Knicks come from behind against the Warriors

Jalen Brunson scored 30 points for the first time since Feb. 19 on Sunday in the New York Knicks' 110-107 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

At the iconic Madison Square Garden, Brunson completed nine assists and scored all 10 of his attempts from the free-throw line.

A stellar defensive effort closed out the game against a Warriors team missing star Stephen Curry, Dominican Republic's Al Horford and the experienced Draymond Green.

The absences have taken their toll on Golden State. The team led by Steve Kerr suffers its fifth consecutive loss and remains in ninth place, half a game behind Portland in the last playoff spot in the West.

The Knicks are third in the East with 44 wins and 25 losses, behind the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics.