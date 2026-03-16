LIVE | Trump's harsh warning to NATO over the Strait of Hormuz: 'If there’s no response or if it’s a negative response I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO'

Published by Israel Duro 16 de marzo, 2026

The third week of the Middle East war began with a warlike and dialectical escalation between the two sides. In addition to the exchange of threats between Trump and various ayatollahs about what may come next, they have increased pressure on rival economic targets in the region.

The U.S. president has increased pressure on his allies and even China to unblock the Strait of Hormuz. Trump stresses that the countries most affected by the Iranian blockade (China, Japan and Europe), should be the most interested in reactivating maritime traffic in the area. in this line, he launched a serious warning to his NATO partners, whom he predicted "a bad future" in case they do not respond to his call.

Meanwhile, oil prices remain above $100 a barrel, despite the fact that countries such as Japan have already begun to bring barrels from their strategic reserves onto the market to bring down costs.

Times correspond to Eastern Standard Time.

10:47 am. Trump's stark warning to NATO over Strait of Hormuz: "I​f there's no response or if it's a negative response I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO"

10:47 16/03/2026 11:19 16/03/2026 President Donald Trump warned that NATO faces a "very bad" future if U.S. allies do not help open the Strait of Hormuz, key to transporting oil and blocked by Iran in the Middle East war.



"If there’s no response or if it’s a negative response I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO," he said.



Trump lamented that the Atlantic organization "is a one-way street"and recalled that his country has collaborated in conflicts, such as Ukraine, that were far outside its borders to help its allies.



Also, he insisted that the countries most affected by the closure, which are China, Europe and Japan are the first that should make efforts to reopen the passage. "It’s only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the Strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there."

05:30 am Oil prices remain above $100, triggering volatility in stock markets 10:20 16/03/2026 11:19 16/03/2026 The situation in the Middle East war is causing the price of crude oil to continue to rise and remain above the $100 per barrel barrier. At the close of the Asian market and in the first European movements, the Brent barrel reached $106.50, while the U.S. benchmark, the West Texas Intermediate, reached $104 dollars.



This has generated wide volatility in the markets, which closed with different signs. Thus, in Asia, the indexes of Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Wellington, Taipei, Manila, Bombay, Bangkok and Jakarta closed down, while Hong Kong, Seoul and Singapore rose.



London, Frankfurt and Paris were up at the start of the European session.

05:20 am. Australia and Japan refuse to participate in operation to break Ormuz blockade 10:41 16/03/2026 11:19 16/03/2026 The governments of Australia and Japan ruled out seconding Donald Trump's call to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, blocked by Iran since the start of the Middle East war.





"We will not send a ship," said Australian Transport Minister Catherine King, despite acknowledging the importance of reopening the lane.



For its part, Tokyo is "not considering" a maritime security operation in the area, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said.



Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi commented later, "The question is what Japan should do on our own initiative and what is possible within our legal framework, not what the United States is asking for."

05:07 am Saudi Arabia and UAE intercept missiles and drones

10:45 16/03/2026 11:19 16/03/2026 Saudi Arabia's anti-aircraft defenses intercepted 61 drones, according to figures released by the Defense Ministry. Also the defense systems of United Arab Emirates intercepted missiles and drones launched by Iran, according to the Gulf country's Defense Ministry.



Earlier, authorities in Dubai reported a fire sparked by a "drone incident" near the city's airport, which forced a brief suspension of flights.

04:54 am Israel resumes airstrikes on Tehran and Beirut 10:34 16/03/2026 11:19 16/03/2026 The Israeli Army announced new bombing raids on Tehran and southern Beirut during the early hours of Sunday morning into Monday. Loud explosions were reported in Tehran, while Lebanese media reported that Israeli bombs had hit neighborhoods that had been warned to evacuate during Sunday morning.

04:35 am Man dies in Abu Dhabi hit by Iranian missile while driving his vehicle 10:39 16/03/2026 11:19 16/03/2026 A civilian was killed on the outskirts of the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi when a missile struck his vehicle, officials reported, as Iran continued its retaliation in the Gulf for the U.S.-Israeli attack.

04:10 am. Israel announces "limited ground operation" in Lebanon. 10:28 16/03/2026 10:28 16/03/2026 The Israel Defense Forces announced the start of "limited and targeted ground operations against key Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon, with the aim of reinforcing the forward defense zone."



In a statement, the military noted that "this activity is part of a broader defensive strategy aimed at establishing and reinforcing an advanced defensive posture, which includes the dismantling of terrorist infrastructure and the elimination of terrorists operating in the area, in order to create an additional layer of security for the residents of northern Israel.



03:47 am Macron conveys to Iranian president that it is "unacceptable" for Tehran to attack French interests in the region 10:17 16/03/2026 11:19 16/03/2026 French President Emmanuel Macron, said Sunday that he had told Iranian President Masud Pezeshkian that it was "unacceptable" to attack French interests.



Thursday night, an Iranian-made drone attack in the Erbil region of Iraqi Kurdistan left one serviceman dead and six other French soldiers wounded.