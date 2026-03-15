LIVE | Trump says U.S. not ready to reach deal to end war with Iran

Published by Williams Perdomo 15 de marzo, 2026

The Israeli military announced the start of a wide-ranging wave of strikes against western Iran, more than two weeks after the start of the U.S.-Israeli war against the Islamic republic.

"A short while ago, the IDF began a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime in western Iran," the army said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Trump claimed Friday night that the United States had "completely annihilated" several military targets in Kharg and warned that it would attack oil infrastructure in the area if "Iran, or anyone else, attempted to interfere with the free and safe transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz."

Times correspond to Eastern Standard Time.

06:08 am Trump says U.S. not ready to reach deal to end war with Iran 11:10 15/03/2026 11:10 15/03/2026 Donald Trump warned that he is unwilling to seek a deal to end the war with Iran, as U.S. ally Israel launched a new wave of attacks on Sunday andTehran's Revolutionary Guard threatened to hunt down and assassinate the Israeli leader.





In an interview with NBC News, the U.S. president said he believed Tehran was willing to come to the negotiating table, but that Washington would continue to fight for better terms and might bomb targets on Kharg Island, Iran's oil hub, once again, "just for fun."

05:39 am Iranian guards threaten Israeli prime minister 10:45 15/03/2026 11:10 15/03/2026 According to its Sepah News website, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards vowed on Sunday to "hunt down and kill" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.





05:28 am Pentagon identifies deceased soldiers 10:38 15/03/2026 11:10 15/03/2026 The Pentagon released the identities of six U.S. crewmen killed in the crash of a refueling plane in western Iraq earlier this week, an event that officials said was not caused by "hostile fire."



The Pentagon said the six members killed in the crash were John Klinner, 33; Ariana Savino, 31; Ashley Pruitt, 34; Seth Koval, 38; Curtis Angst, 30; and Tyler Simmons, 28.

05:15 am South Korea evacuates more than 200 people 10:38 15/03/2026 10:38 15/03/2026 South Korea is evacuating 204 of its citizens and seven nationals of other nationalities from the Middle East using a military aircraft, the Foreign Ministry said, calling the operation "unprecedented."



The evacuees are expected to arrive in South Korea on Sunday afternoon.

05:10 am Loud explosions heard in Manama, Bahrain 10:37 15/03/2026 10:58 15/03/2026 As reported by two AFP journalists, explosions were heard early Sunday in Manama, the capital of Bahrain.



Bahrain claimed to have intercepted 125 missiles and 203 drones since the start of the Iranian attacks, which have killed two people in the kingdom and 24 others in neighboring Gulf countries.