Team USA to the World Baseball Classic Final!

Published by Virginia Martínez 16 de marzo, 2026

The United States beat the Dominican Republic on Sunday 2-1 in Miami to secure its place in the final of the World Baseball Classic for the third straight edition.

Team USA, champion in 2017 and beaten by Japan in 2023, will face the winner of Monday's semifinal between Venezuela and Italy for the title, according to AFP.

Two home runs by Gunnar Henderson and Roman Anthony in the fourth inning and a solid performance by their pitching staff were all it took for the home side to neutralize Dominican Junior caminero's first homer in the second inning.

The defenses dominated a game that was expected to have a much bigger score because of the unparalleled collection of stars assembled, combining up to 12 Major League MVP trophies and more than 50 All Star selections.

The Dominican Republic, in its first semifinals since its only title, in 2013, had so far looked like the tournament's most potent team, counting its five games for wins and hitting the tournament record for home runs.

On Sunday, however, the bats of such stars as Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Fernando Tatis Jr. were uncharacteristically subdued, failing to push across a single run.

As a consolation, the Caribbean ninth secured in this tournament one of the two Olympic tickets for Los Angeles 2028 that were at stake for American teams.

The United States, meanwhile, is still on the road to restoring its wounded honor since its loss in the 2023 final to Shohei Ohtani's Japan.

Umpiring claims

Team USA had left many doubts, being on the brink of elimination in the group stage, but this Sunday gritted its teeth by entrusting itself to mound figures like Paul Skenes, reigning Cy Young Award winner.

“The WBC has this magnetic way of just growing the game of baseball,” Team USA manager Mark DeRosa said. “I go back to last time when Ohtani struck out Mike Trout. Baseball won that night. Whether we won or didn’t win. Baseball won. I think baseball won again tonight.”

The Dominican players complained about several umpiring decisions, especially the strike called on the last pitch of the game.

"I don’t want to focus on the last pitch. ... I’m not going to criticize any of that," Dominican manager Albert Pujols said, dismissing the criticism. "It wasn’t meant to be," he added, celebrating instead that both teams played well.

Home run record

The night in Miami began on its face for the Dominicans with a home run by Júnior Caminero that broke the tournament record.

The home run by the Tampa Bay Rays player was the 15th for the Caribbeans, surpassing Mexico's 14 in the 2009 edition.

On the other side, Luis Severino smothered several fires until the United States responded with a double in the fourth inning.

First it was Gunnar Henderson who punished the Oakland Athletics starter with a 122-meter hit to center field.

Severino was then relieved by Gregory Soto, whom Roman Anthony welcomed back with another home run to put the home side ahead.

Captain Aaron Judge nearly increased the lead with a hit that Julio Rodriguez caught at the last moment before it crossed the wall at LoanDepot Park.

Bats silenced

Team USA then applied itself defensively, with Judge himself securing several spectacular catches.

In the fourth inning Skenes showed his class by striking out Austin Wells when the bases were loaded.

The Caribbeans continued to press but the night progressed with the score frozen to the despair of the large Dominican fan base in Miami.

In the last inning, Julio Rodriguez got on base and then moved to second on an error by pitcher Mason Miller.

The Seattle Mariners' star reached third base but a final curve by Miller removed Geraldo Perdomo on a strike much protested by the Dominican.