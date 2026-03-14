South Korea detects a dozen unidentified ballistic missiles launched by North Korea

Published by Carlos Dominguez i afp 14 de marzo, 2026

North Korea launched about 10 unidentified ballistic missiles Saturday toward the Sea of Japan, Seoul reported, a few days after Pyongyang warned of "terrible consequences" in response to South Korea and United States.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement, cited by AFP, that its forces detected "about 10 unidentified ballistic missiles fired from the Sunan area, in North Korea, toward the East Sea" at around 11:20 p.m. ET, using the local designation for those waters.

Seoul and Tokyo confirm range of launches

The projectiles traveled approximately 217 miles, the Army detailed, adding that South Korean and U.S. authorities are thoroughly analyzing their technical characteristics.

The South Korean Army assured it was prepared to "respond with overwhelming force to any provocation."

The Japanese Ministry of Defense also confirmed one of the launches, indicating on X "what could be a ballistic missile was fired from North Korea."

Growing tension over military maneuvers

South Korea and the United States on Monday began joint military exercises in which some 18,000 troops from both countries will participate until March 19.

Kim Yo Jong, an influential sister of the North Korean leader, warned Tuesday of the "terrible and unimaginable consequences" that could be triggered by these annual maneuvers.

Moreover, Pyongyang recently cooled any expectations of diplomatic rapprochement with Seoul, a key security ally of Washington, by calling its attempts at dialogue a "clumsy and deceitful charade."