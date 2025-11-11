Voz media US Voz.us
UK suspends part of intelligence exchange with US over suspected drug boat raids

Sources familiar with the matter explained that for several years, the UK, which maintains control of several Caribbean territories with intelligence bases, has collaborated with the country in the detection of suspected drug trafficking vessels, allowing the US Coast Guard to intercept them.

Drug boat destroyed by the U.S. off Venezuela. October 14, 2025VOZ/Truth Social-Donald J. Trump.

The United Kingdom will stop sharing intelligence information with the United States on suspected drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean. According to the information, the decision was given by considering that the attacks are not legal.

The news was confirmed by several sources familiar with the matter who spoke to CNN.

In addition, the sources explained that for several years, the United Kingdom, which maintains control of several Caribbean territories with intelligence bases, has collaborated with the United States in detecting suspected drug-smuggling vessels, allowing the U.S. Coast Guard to intercept them.

"Intelligence information was normally sent to the Joint Interagency Task Force South, a Florida-based working group that includes representatives from several partner nations and works to reduce illicit drug trafficking," stated CNN which first published the information.

At least 70 killed during attacks

A new U.S. attack against a suspected drug trafficking boat in the Caribbean Sea left three people dead, said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. This brings the total number of deaths in Washington's naval offensive against drug trafficking in international waters to at least 70, according to official figures.

The Pentagon explained that the operations began in early September, when the United States began targeting suspected drug boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.

