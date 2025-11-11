UK suspends part of intelligence exchange with US over suspected drug boat raids

Published by Williams Perdomo 11 de noviembre, 2025

The United Kingdom will stop sharing intelligence information with the United States on suspected drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean. According to the information, the decision was given by considering that the attacks are not legal.

The news was confirmed by several sources familiar with the matter who spoke to CNN.

In addition, the sources explained that for several years, the United Kingdom, which maintains control of several Caribbean territories with intelligence bases, has collaborated with the United States in detecting suspected drug-smuggling vessels, allowing the U.S. Coast Guard to intercept them.

"Intelligence information was normally sent to the Joint Interagency Task Force South, a Florida-based working group that includes representatives from several partner nations and works to reduce illicit drug trafficking," stated CNN which first published the information.