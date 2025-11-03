Brazil: Authorities release criminal records of 115 killed in Rio de Janeiro mega police operation

Published by Williams Perdomo 3 de noviembre, 2025

Authorities in Brazil published the names and backgrounds of the 115 dead identified during the recent police mega-operation in the Alemão and Penha complexes. It was, according to the Rio de Janeiro government, the biggest blow against the Comando Vermelho in recent years.

According to authorities, more than 95% of those killed had proven links to the criminal organization which dominates much of the drug trade in the state and operates in several regions of the country.

"Investigations indicate that 95% of those killed had proven links to the Red Command and 54% were from other states, including heads of criminal organizations in Pará, Bahia, Amazonas, Goiás, Maranhão and Espírito Santo, among others," explained Rio de Janeiro's Civil Police.

"Two of the criminals have not yet been identified because they lack fingerprints, dental records or DNA. Civil Police teams have been working uninterruptedly since Tuesday, October 28," the authorities noted.

The operation Brazil carried out the most lethal operation against drug trafficking in the history of Rio de Janeiro. The objective is to weaken the Red Command (Comando Vermelho), the country's main criminal group operating in the favelas, densely populated popular neighborhoods.

The complete list of the 115 dead identified and their backgrounds, according to the official report released by the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro:

