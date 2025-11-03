Brazil: Authorities release criminal records of 115 killed in Rio de Janeiro mega police operation
According to authorities, more than 95% of those killed had proven links to the Red Command criminal organization, which dominates much of the state's drug trade and operates in several regions of the country.
Authorities in Brazil published the names and backgrounds of the 115 dead identified during the recent police mega-operation in the Alemão and Penha complexes. It was, according to the Rio de Janeiro government, the biggest blow against the Comando Vermelho in recent years.
According to authorities, more than 95% of those killed had proven links to the criminal organization which dominates much of the drug trade in the state and operates in several regions of the country.
"Investigations indicate that 95% of those killed had proven links to the Red Command and 54% were from other states, including heads of criminal organizations in Pará, Bahia, Amazonas, Goiás, Maranhão and Espírito Santo, among others," explained Rio de Janeiro's Civil Police.
"Two of the criminals have not yet been identified because they lack fingerprints, dental records or DNA. Civil Police teams have been working uninterruptedly since Tuesday, October 28," the authorities noted.
">
🚨 Megaoperação Contenção - 28/10/2025— Polícia Civil RJ (@PCERJ) November 3, 2025
❌ 113 presos e 117 criminosos neutralizados.
-ASSISTA AOS VÍDEOS NO CARROSSEL ACIMA E VEJA TODOS OS IDENTIFICADOS-
➡️ As investigações apontam que 95% dos mortos tinham ligação comprovada com o Comando Vermelho e 54% eram de outros… pic.twitter.com/XhDvyDAy3i
The operation
The complete list of the 115 dead identified and their backgrounds, according to the official report released by the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro:
- Adailton Bruno Schmitz da Silva - 5 criminal annotations (association to trafficking) and 5 incidence records with arrest warrant
- Adan Pablo Alves de Oliveira - criminal annotation (homicide) with arrest warrant, indicated as head of CV in Goiás
- Aleilson da Cunha Luz Junior - 3 records as adolescent offender
- Alessandro Alves de Souza - 2 criminal notations (drug possession and traffic offense)
- Alessandro Alves Silva - no criminal notations
- Alessandro Martins Moreira de Oliveira - 1 criminal annotation (association to drug trafficking) and an incidence record with arrest warrant
- Anderson da Silva Severo - 15 criminal annotations with arrest warrant
- André Luiz Ferreira - 1 criminal annotation with arrest warrant for criminal organization
- Arlen João de Almeida - criminal notation (robbery) with arrest warrant
- Brendon César da Silva Souza - 3 criminal notations and 11 incidence records
- Bruno Almeida de Oliveira - criminal notation (drug trafficking and possession of weapon) with arrest warrant for Bahia
- Bruno Correa da Costa - criminal notation and incidence record (drug trafficking) with 3 arrest warrants
- Bruno dos Santos Raimundo - criminal notation (homicide, drug trafficking, receiving and corruption of minors) with arrest warrant
- Carlos Eduardo Santos Felício - no incidence record in Rio
- Carlos Henrique Castro Soares da Silva - 3 criminal annotations and 4 incidence records with arrest warrant
- Cauãn Fernandes do Carmo Soares - no incidence record
- Célio Guimarães Júnior - one record as an adolescent offender
- Cleideson Silva da Cunha - criminal notation and 3 arrest warrants (homicide, drug trafficking and robbery)
- Cleiton Cesar Dias Mello - criminal notation (drug trafficking, illegal carrying of weapon, receiving) with arrest warrant
- Cleiton Souza da Silva - 6 criminal annotations (drug trafficking, association to trafficking and homicide) with arrest warrant and pointed out as head of the CV in Cabo Frio
- Cleys Bandeira da Silva - criminal annotation (drug trafficking) and 2 incidence records (drug trafficking and illegal carrying of weapon)
- Daniel Barros da Silva - 2 criminal annotations and 9 incidence records (robbery, homicide and drug trafficking)
- Danilo Ferreira do Amor Divino - criminal annotation and incidence record, pointed out as head of CV in Feira de Santana, Bahia
- Diego dos Santos Muniz - incidence record for homicide in Espírito Santo
- Diogo Garcez Santos Silva - 3 incidence records (association to drug trafficking) and indicated as head of CV in Bahia
- Diogo Souza Nunes - criminal record (theft)
- Douglas Conceição De Souza - 3 criminal annotations with arrest warrant, indicated as boss in Amazonas
- Douglas Henrique Simões Da Costa - criminal annotation (drug trafficking, association to trafficking and robbery)
- Douglas Henrique Simões Da Costa - criminal annotation (drug trafficking, association to trafficking and robbery) in Pará
- Eder Alves De Souza - criminal notation (drug trafficking, carrying a weapon and active corruption) with arrest warrant
- Edione Dos Santos Dias - 4 criminal annotations and four incidence records
- Edson De Magalhães Pinto - incidence record (homicide against a policeman) in Pará with arrest warrant
- Eliel Castro De Jesus - criminal notations (drug trafficking and bodily injury) in Pará
- Emerson Pereira Solidade - head of CV in Minas Gerais, with 2 arrest warrants
- Erick Vieira De Paiva - criminal annotation (homicide and threat) with electronic monitoring
- Evandro Da Silva Machado - 3 criminal annotations (trafficking, receiving and theft) with arrest warrant
- Fabian Alves Martins - criminal annotation with 3 arrest warrants by Espírito Santo
- Fabiano Martins Amancio – 3 criminal records and 4 incident reports (drug trafficking, theft and gang rape)
- Fabio Francisco Santana Sales – head of CV in Feira de Santana, Bahía
- Fabricio dos Santos da Silva – incidence record
- Felipe da Silva – 3 criminal records (drug trafficking, robbery and homicide) with arrest warrant
- Fernando Henrique dos Santos - head of CV in Goiás with arrest warrant
- Francisco Machado dos Santos - criminal annotation (theft, robbery and homicide) with 2 arrest warrants for Amazonas
- ./span>
- Francisco Myller Moreira da Cunha - criminal notation (homicide) and 7 incidence records, head of CV in Amazonas
- .Francisco Nataniel Alves Gonçalves – 7 criminal records and 4 incident records with arrest warrants
- Francisco Teixeira Parente – criminal proceedings for organized crime with 3 arrest warrants
- Gabriel Lemos Vasconcelos - no criminal notation
- Gilberto Nascimento da Rocha - criminal notation (homicide, robbery and drug trafficking) with arrest warrant for Pará
- Gustavo Souza de Oliveira - 3 records as adolescent offender
- Hercules Salles de Lima - no criminal record
- .Hito José Pereira Bastos - criminal record for association to trafficking, 3 records in Amazonas and 1 in Pará
- Jean Alex Santos Campos - record as adolescent offender with arrest warrant
- Jeanderson Bismarque Soares de Almeida - 3 criminal notations (illegal carrying of weapon, drug trafficking and threatening a security agent)
- Jonas de Azeredo Vieira - criminal annotation (homicide) and arrest warrant, fugitive since 2023
- li>.Jonatha Daniel Barros da Silva - 2 criminal annotations (drug trafficking and homicide) and 9 records in Pará
- Jônatas Ferreira Santos - criminal record (homicide) in Bahia with arrest warrant
- Jorge Benedito Correa Barbosa - criminal record (robbery)
- Jorge Santos dos Anjos - criminal notation (drug trafficking and homicide) with arrest warrant for Amazonas
- José Paulo Nascimento Fernandes - 11 criminal notations and 7 incidence records with arrest warrant
- Josigledson de Freitas Silva - incidence records (drug trafficking and criminal organization) with arrest warrant for Ceará
- Juan Marciel Pinho de Souza - no criminal record
- Kauã de Souza Rodrigues da Silva - no criminal record
- Kauã Teixeira dos Santos - five records as a minor offender
- Keven Vinicius Sousa Ramos - criminal record (drug trafficking, receiving and possession of weapon) with arrest warrant by Goiás
- Kleber Izaias dos Santos - criminal annotation (robbery) with arrest warrant for Pará
- Leonardo Fernandes da Rocha - 9 criminal annotations (receiving, illegal possession of weapon, drug trafficking, homicide) with arrest warrant
- Luan Carlos Dias Pastana - criminal annotation (homicide and drug trafficking) with 2 arrest warrants for Pará
- .Luan Carlos Marcolino de Alcântara - 4 criminal touchdowns and 3 arrest warrants for Ceará
- Lucas Alves Araujo - 2 criminal touchdowns and 1 arrest warrant for Goiás
- Lucas da Conceição - criminal annotation (weapon carrying and receiving) with 2 arrest warrants, head of CV in Maranhão
- Lucas da Silva Lima - 8 incidence records (drug trafficking) in Pará with arrest warrant
- Lucas Guedes Marques - 2 criminal notations with arrest warrant
- Luciano Ramos Silva - 2 criminal notations and 2 incidence records
- Luiz Carlos de Jesus Andrade – orden de detención de Bahía
- Luiz Claudio da Silva Santos - no criminal annotation
- Luiz Eduardo da Silva Mattos - no penalty touchdowns
- Maicon Pyterson da Silva - 5 penalty touchdowns and 7 incidence records, released in 2019
- .Maicon Thomaz Vilela da Silva - 4 criminal notations with arrest warrant
- Marcio da Silva de Jesus - record as a teenage offender (drug trafficking)
- Marcos Adriano Azevedo de Almeida - 6 criminal notations and 10 incidence records with arrest warrant
- Marcos Antonio Silva Junior - no criminal notations
- .Marcos Aurelio Amaral Carreira - criminal notation in Pará
- Marcos Vinicius da Silva Lima - drug trafficking boss in Goiás with arrest warrant
- Marllon de Melo Felisberto - 2 criminal notations and 8 incidence records
- Maxwel Araújo Zacarias - 10 criminal notations with warrant of arrest
- Michel Mendes Peçanha – registered as a juvenile offender
- Nailson Miranda da Silva – 3 criminal records (drug trafficking, homicide and robbery) with arrest warrant
- Nelson Soares dos Reis Campos – 2 criminal records and 3 incident records with arrest warrants
- Rafael Correa da Costa – Traffic chief in Pará with arrest warrant
- Rafael de Moraes Silva - no information on record
- Ricardo Aquino dos Santos - criminal notation in Bahia with two arrest warrants
- .Richard Souza dos Santos - 2 criminal notations and 3 incidence records (released in 2024)
- Robson da Silva Monteiro - criminal notation (robbery, drug trafficking and homicide) with arrest warrant for Pará
- Rodolfo Pantoja da Silva – penalty note and two incident records for Santa Catarina
- Ronald Oliveira Ricardo – no criminal record
- Ronaldo Julião Da Silva - no penalties scored
- Rubens Lourenço Dos Santos – criminal record with arrest warrant for Bahia
- Tarcisio Da Silva Carvalho - criminal notation (robbery, drug trafficking and homicide) in Bahia
- Tiago Neves Reis - no criminal notation
- Vanderley Silva Borges - 2 criminal notations (drug trafficking) with 4 arrest warrants
- Victor Hugo Rangel De Oliveira - 13 criminal notations and 16 incidence records with 4 arrest warrants
- Vitor Ednilson Martins Maia - 4 criminal annotations (drug trafficking, homicide and rape)
- Wagner Nunes Santana - 2 criminal notations (menacing and bodily injury) and 4 incidence records with arrest warrant
- Waldemar Ribeiro Saraiva - criminal notation (illegal carrying of weapon, drug trafficking and association to trafficking) in Amazonas
- Wallace Barata Pimentel – criminal record (murders of two prison guards)
- Wellington Brito dos Santos – 5 registros como adolescente infractor
- Wellington Santos de Jesus - criminal record (drug trafficking) in Bahia
- Wellinson de Sena dos Santos - no criminal record
- Wendel Francisco dos Santos - no criminal notation
- Wesley Martins e Silva - criminal notation (drug trafficking) and records as head of CV in Pará
- William dos Santos Barbosa - 2 criminal endorsements (homicide) with arrest warrant by Bahia
- Willian Botelho de Freitas Borges - criminal endorsement
- Yago Ravel Rodrigues Rosario - no criminal touchdown
- Yan dos Santos Fernandes - no penalty touchdown
- Yure Carlos Mothé Sobral Palomo - penalty touchdown
- Yuri dos Santos Barreto - 2 penalty touchdowns and 3 incidence records (possession of homemade grenades)