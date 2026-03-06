"There's a lot of work we need to do": senator Mullin's first remarks after being nominated by Trump for DHS

Published by Joaquín Núñez 5 de marzo, 2026

Markwayne Mullin spoke after being nominated by Donald Trumpas the new secretary of Homeland Security. TheOklahoma Republican was approached by reporters upon his arrival at the Capitol, where he expressed surprise and gratitude for Trump's decision. He even revealed that he found out shortly before the official posting on Truth Social.

Mullin will assume the post next March 31, when Kristi Noem, currently secretary of homeland security, will begin another role as special envoy for the Squad of the Americas, which will be related to a new White House initiative for the Western Hemisphere.

Minutes after Trump announced Mullin on his social network, the Oklahoma Republican had a dialogue with some journalists present in Congress.

"'Im and I'm more excited about this ready to get started. There's a lot of work we can do to get Department of Homeland Security working, you know, working for American people. You know, Department of Homeland Security got has a very broad jurisdiction. And, and I think there's a lot of work that we we need to do, and I'm excited about that," he stated.

Mullin represented Oklahoma's 2nd Congressional District for ten years in the House of Representatives. He was elected as a senator in 2022 in a special election to complete the term of Jim Inhofe, who opted then to resign. He had already announced his candidacy to seek a full term in 2026, but Trump's decision changed his plans.

As for his personal life, he is married to Christie Rowan, with whom he had six children. Before entering politics he was an entrepreneur and even hosted a radio show.

At the moment, there is speculation that congressmen Stephanie Bice and Kevin Hern might be interested in the election next November 3.

"As a kid from Westville, it has been the greatest honor and privilege to serve the people of Oklahoma for the past thirteen years in both the House and Senate," Mullin later wrote on his X account.

"I am grateful to President Trump for nominating me to lead the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the Senate and carrying out President Trump’s mission alongside the department’s many capable agencies and the thousands of patriots who keep us safe every day," he added.