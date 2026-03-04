Retired US Army Colonel Eric Rojo: "The intention of the United States is neither to invade nor to occupy Iran"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 4 de marzo, 2026

On Voz News, journalist and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed Retired U.S. Army Colonel Eric Rojo, with whom she discussed the current conflict with Iran and whether the Persian regime continues to represent a source of destabilization and a danger to peace, even after the death of Ayatollah Alli Khamenei.

"As long as they have drones or missiles to keep firing, Iran will continue to pose a danger. Right now it's a war of seeing how fast you can destroy both their artillery and missile bases. [...] The intention of the United States is neither to invade nor to occupy Iran, that's why we don't see the Marines or the Army getting involved.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.