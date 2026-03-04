LIVE | Israel and Iran escalate intensity of attacks on fifth day of conflict

Published by Israel Duro 4 de marzo, 2026

The sirens and sounds of explosions have once again been the alarm clock for the people of Iran, Israel, and many Gulf countries at the dawn of the fifth day of war in Iran. A conflict in which the main actors are intensifying the strength and scope of their attacks, according to the strategy of each one: whilethe US and Israel are already hitting with power the main buildings of the Ayatollahs' Regime in the heart of Tehran, the Islamist dictatorship has intensified the attacks against the engines of the economy of its neighbors and against US diplomatic buildings.

Along with the other leg of the Iranian plan, the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which they claim to control 100% at the moment, the world economy is suffering the consequences of war, with markets around the globe in the red and the price of oil and gas rising with no ceiling in sight.

04:44 CentCom raises to six the number of service members killed in the conflict with Iran

Six US service members have been killed in combat against Iran since March 2, according to US Central Command.



“US forces recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted for service members from a facility that was struck during Iran’s initial attacks in the region,” CENTCOM stated.



“As of 4 p.m. ET, March 2, six US.service members have been killed in action,” the command added. “Major combat operations continue. The identities of the fallen are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification.”



04:36 Pentagon identifies four of the soldiers killed in the war with Iran

The Armed Forces identified the first four U.S. casualties during the conflict with Iran. All were assigned to the 103rd Support Command, which is responsible for providing food, fuel, water and ammunition, as well as transporting equipment and supplies.



The deceased were Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; and Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa, who was posthumously promoted from the rank of specialist.



"These men and women all bravely volunteered to defend our country, and their sacrifice will never be forgotten," said Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll. Society Pentagon identifies four of six servicemen killed in Iranian drone strike in Kuwait Sabrina Martin

03:30 Oil prices moderate their rise, although Asia closes in the red and Europe opens amidst doubts

10:22 04/03/2026 10:22 04/03/2026 El petróleo moderó sus subidas a lo largo de la jornada bursátil asiática, pero el miedo en los principales mercados del continente volvió a llevar a los principales parqués a cerrar en rojo.

​Por su parte, Europa alternó ligeras caídas con ganancias en la apertura de algunas de las principales plazas. El Ibex 35 español es el peor parado tras el pulso del socialista Pedro Sánchez con Trump y las amenazas de represalias económicas por parte de éste.



03:19 Spain insists on its "no to war" without fear of retaliation from Trump

Spain's Prime Minister, Socialist Pedro Sánchez, stood firm on his "no to war" despite warnings from Donald Trump of retaliation against the European country for refusing to allow the Armed Forces to use U.S. bases on its territory to resupply for attacks on Iran.



"The position of the Spanish government can be summed up in four words: no to war," Sanchez said in an institutional statement at the Moncloa palace in Madrid, the day after Trump accused Spain of having cbehaved "terribly" in this crisis.





"We are not going to be complicit in something that is bad for the world and that is also contrary to our values and interests, simply because of fear of reprisals from someone," Sanchez added.

The Israeli army reported Wednesday that it has launched a new wave of attacks on Tehran, where an AFP reporter saw an explosion in the northeast of the city.





"The Israeli Air Force began launching a series of large-scale strikesagainst targets of the Iranian terrorist regime in Tehran," the military said in a statement.



For its part, the Revolutionary Guards claimed to havefired more than 40 missiles at Israeli and U.S. targets. Explosions reported in Jerusalem