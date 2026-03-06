Paxton says he would consider withdrawing from Senate race under certain conditions

Published by Sabrina Martin 5 de marzo, 2026

The Texas attorney general, Ken Paxton, affirmed Thursday that he would be willing to drop out of the hotly contested Republican Senate primary if the party's leadership in the upper chamber takes two steps: eliminate the filibuster and allow passage of a law that would require voters to prove their citizenship to register and participate in elections.

The statement introduces a new twist in the feud against the senator, John Cornyn. Paxton's comment also comes shortly after President Donald Trump signaled that he will announce his endorsement in that race "soon" and suggested that those without his support should consider dropping out.

Conditions tied to Senate changes

Paxton made the case that his exit from the race would depend on eliminating the filibuster, the Senate that requires 60 votes to pass most bills, since according to the attorney general, removing that hurdle would allow the Senate to pass an initiative that requires proof of citizenship to register as a voter.

In a message posted on the social network X, Paxton criticized Cornyn and argued that the senator has not supported removing the parliamentary obstruction to allow the approval of that measure. In the same message, he also defended his record of support for Trump and claimed that his goal is to help move the president's agenda forward.

Cornyn responds

Cornyn reacted to his rival's statements by reiterating that he does support legislation onvoting citizenship. The senator wrote in X that he backs the bill and has urged other Republicans in the Senate to push it forward.

Cornyn has warned elsewhere, however, that eliminating the 60-vote requirement could have long-term consequences if Democrats regain the majority in the Senate, as they could use that change to pass their own legislative agenda.

A bill passed in the House, but blocked in the Senate. The legislation mentioned by Paxton, known as the SAVE America Act, requires voters to provide proof of citizenship in order to register and participate in federal elections, in addition to the photo ID requirement to cast a ballot.

The bill has already passed the House of Representatives, but remains stalled in the Senate because Republicans do not have the 60 votes needed to overcome the filibuster.



Republican leadership rejection.

The conditions put forward by Paxton were quickly dismissed by Senate Majority Leader John Thune, who indicated that the votes needed to eliminate the filibuster do not exist.

Meanwhile, Republican leadership in the Senate has pressed Trump to endorse Cornyn before the May 26 runoff in an attempt to avoid a protracted and divisive primary in Texas.