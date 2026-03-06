Trump hardens his stance on sex change operations: he modifies a publication on trans surgeries on minors and eliminates the parental exception

Published by Sabrina Martin 5 de marzo, 2026

President Donald Trump, toughened his stance on gender transition surgeries on minors in a recent publication on the social network Truth Social, where he went from raising an exception with parental consent to backing a total ban on this type of procedure.

The change was noted by journalist Collin Rugg, co-owner of Trending Politics, and Eric Daugherty, content director of Florida's Voice, who shared screenshots showing the difference between the initial version of the post and the current publication.

Trump's proposals



The fifth item on the list addresses gender transition surgeries on minors, and it was precisely that section that generated the most attention after a change in the wording of the message was detected. In his publication, Trump put forward five measures that, in his opinion, should be approved by Congress . These include requiring identification to vote, requiring proof of citizenship to participate in elections, restrictions on voting by mail - allowing it only in cases such as illness, disability, military service or travel - and prohibiting men from competing in women's sports.The fifth item on the list addresses, and it was precisely that section that generated the most attention after a change in the wording of the message was detected.

The change in the publication

According to the images disseminated in networks, the initial version of the message stated that these surgeries should not be performed on children without the express written approval of the parents.

However, the publication was subsequently edited and the reference to parental consent disappeared. Instead, the text went on to state a direct opposition to this type of procedures on minors, stating that gender transition surgeries should not be performed on children under any circumstances.

Reactions in social networks

The publication and its subsequent modification generated numerous reactions among users on social networks. Many celebrated the President's stricter stance and affirmed that millions of Americans are looking for measures that reinforce both electoral security and the protection of minors.

Other comments spread on networks argue that the proposals reflect demands from part of the electorate and called on Republican leaders in the Senate to move forward with the agenda raised in the release.