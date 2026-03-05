Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUI

Published by Virginia Martínez 5 de marzo, 2026

The princess of pop, Britney Spears, was arrested Wednesday night by police in California on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, local media reported.

Spears was arrested at 9:28 p.m. local time on Wednesday in Ventura County, where the Oops!... I Did It Again singer resides, and booked early Thursday morning, according to official records cited by AFP.

The 44-year-old singer was released early Thursday morning, and will have to appear in court on May 4 to answer for the case.

Spears was alone and near her home in the Thousand Oaks neighborhood, about 40 miles from Los Angeles, when she was arrested, TMZ website detailed, citing police sources.

Deactivated accounts and new charges

TMZ added that the police transported the singer to a hospital to determine the blood alcohol level.

The singer's Instagram account, on which she regularly posts videos dancing that on some occasions have set off alarms about her emotional state, was deactivated.