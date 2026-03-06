"We want secure borders and sovereign territories": Hegseth inaugurates first Americas Cartel Conference

Published by Joaquín Núñez 5 de marzo, 2026

Pete Hegseth spoke at the first edition of the Americas Conference Against Cartels. The event took place at the U.S. Southern Command headquarters in Doral, Florida, where the Secretary of War and senior Pentagon officials presented on the importance of the 'Donroe Doctrine', as well as the need for the Western Hemisphere to be a region of strong, sovereign nations.

As for the Americas Conference Against Cartels, this is a new regional security initiative organized by the Trump Administration to coordinate the countries of the Western Hemisphere in the fight against transnational organized crime, especially drug trafficking cartels.

The event was attended by defense ministers, military chiefs and senior security officials from 17 countries, including Argentina, Honduras and Dominican Republic. Some major players on the continent, such as Mexico, Brazil and Colombia, decided not to send delegations.

"Today, some 200 years later, we still marvel at the wisdom of President Monroe's declaration. We, like you, want borders and sovereign territories that are secure; we want unfettered access to key terrain and trade so that our nations can industrialize; and we want to prevent external powers from threatening our peace and independence in our shared neighborhood," Hegseth said.

In addition, the secretary of war remarked that the White House is aggressively pursuing drug trafficking and human trafficking on the continent.

"America is prepared to take on these threats and go on the offense alone, if necessary. However, it is our preference — and it is the goal of this conference — that in the interests of this [hemisphere], we all do it together; with you, with our neighbors and with our allies who are eager and willing and capable to do this," he added.

"Hemispheric defense is a part of US homeland defense"

Another speaker at the event wasJoseph Humire, undersecretary of war for homeland defense and security affairs for the Americas, who assured that Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth understand what many before them did not, that "the Americas are an extension of America's national defense."

"And this statement of fact is now reflected in US policy through the twenty twenty five national security strategy and the twenty twenty six national defense strategy that correctly places the Americas as a regional priority. Just think about where we were a little over one year ago today. And those of you that know me know that I've been working and studying on, regional issues for more than twenty years. So I can confidently say that in twenty twenty four, prior to president Trump, I had never seen the Americas in worse shape," Humire said.

In addition, the official underscored the deterrence strategy being pursued by the Trump Administration: "Interdiction while necessary is not deterrence. Dialogue while useful is not deterrence. Failing to control your prisons, your borders, or your waters is not deterrence. Going on offense is deterrence. Operation Southern Spears shows that deterrence is taking lethal and bold actions, and our goal is for every partner in this room today to start leading deterrence-focused offensive operations against your cartels."