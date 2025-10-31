UN turns its attention to Venezuela: Criticizes US for attacks on drug boats in the Caribbean

Published by Diane Hernández 31 de octubre, 2025

The recent denunciation by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, against the United States for the attacks on suspected drug boats in the Caribbean and Pacific, has generated controversy and accusations of bias.

The agency called the U.S. operations "extrajudicial killings," after reporting that at least 62 people were killed during counternarcotics actions in recent weeks. The UN demanded that Washington halt the attacks and open independent investigations, saying the deaths "have no justification under international law."

"The United States must stop such attacks and take all necessary measures to prevent extrajudicial killings of the people on board these vessels, beyond the alleged criminal behavior attributed to them," Türk said.

Turk also called for "prompt, independent and transparent investigations into such attacks."

UN shows "closer stance to Caracas"

Analysts and U.S. officials consider that the UN pronouncement ignores the context of regional drug trafficking and the threat posed by cartels linked to Nicolás Maduro's regime. According to security sources quoted in local media, the operations are part of an international effort to contain drug trafficking routes to the United States, involving the Navy and the Coast Guard.

Critics in Washington have accused the High Commissioner of "showing a position closer to Caracas," especially at a time when tensions between the two countries are again escalating. They also recalled that the Venezuelan regime has been singled out by international bodies - including previous reports by the UN itself - for systematic human rights violations.

Despite the criticism, the UN insists that its call does not seek to question the fight against drug trafficking, but to ensure that operations respect the limits of international law. However, in the current political climate, its statement has been interpreted by some sectors as an attempt to discredit U.S. security policy and, consequently, a gesture indirectly favorable to the regime of Nicolás Maduro.