Venezuelan regime says it has intercepted three aircrafts 'used for drug trafficking'

Venezuela reported Wednesday having intercepted three aircraft allegedly used for drug trafficking, which "came from the north" and from the "Caribbean," and announced the alleged destruction of two camps, as part of its so-called anti-drug operations, coinciding with the military deployment of the Trump Administration near the coasts of the Caribbean country.
The leader of the Chavista regime, Nicolas Maduro, announced that two of the aircraft "came from the north" and were intercepted just this Wednesday, without giving further details. The third was detected on Monday.
"In the use of our law, we have an interception law, pim, pum, pam! Two drug-trafficking planes. So that they respect Venezuela. And so on, pim, pum, pam every day! Exercising what? What do you call that? Exercising sovereignty!", Maduro said in an official act.
According to the Armed Forces of the Caribbean country, one of the aircraft that allegedly entered from the Caribbean islands was intercepted in Apure state, bordering with Colombia.
"A Cessna 310 aircraft (tail number XBRED) turned off its 'transponder' and communications after takeoff, entering Venezuela illegally and covertly from the south,” reported the Región Estratégica de Defensa Integral de los Andes, belonging to the regime's Armed Forces, which claims to have disabled more than 20 aircraft so far this year.
The regime has been keen to showcase its so-called anti-drug operations following the deployment of U.S. warships in Caribbean waters as part of an operation to combat the various cartels operating in the region, in particular the Cartel de los Soles, linked to the Maduro government.
For its part, Washington has confirmed that since 2 September 14 narco-trains, with a toll of at least 57 dead, linked to narco-terrorist groups in the region.
U.S. maintains anti-drug offensive
This is the fourteenth attack known in recent months within the military offensive against drug trafficking and terrorism networks in the region.
"Earlier today, at President Trump's direction, the War Department conducted a lethal kinetic strike against another drug trafficking vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization (OTD) in the Eastern Pacific. This vessel, like the others, was known to our intelligence services for its involvement in narcotics smuggling, was transiting a known drug trafficking route and carrying narcotics. Four male narco-terrorists were aboard the vessel - and were killed - during the attack, which took place in international waters. No U.S. Forces were injured in this attack," reads the statement released by Hegseth in X.