Trump and Melania celebrate Women's History Month at the White House

Published by Sabrina Martin 12 de marzo, 2026

The White House was the scene of a special meeting on Thursday hosted by first lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump to commemorate Women's History Month. The event brought together working mothers and outstanding women from across the country who serve in sectors such as business, sports, law enforcement, government and civil society.

During the gathering, the president highlighted the role that women have played in the country's history since its founding in 1776, noting that the United States has been strengthened by "the courage, by the spirit, love [and] devotion" of women who have served the nation, driven new industries and strengthened their communities.

Trump also tied the celebration to National Working Mothers Day, highlighting economic measures that have benefited women in the labor market. The president affirmed that since the beginning of his administration, 300,000 jobs have been created for American women and recalled that last year tax cuts were approved, which he described as the largest in the history of the country.

A call for ambition and leadership

Prior to the president's address, Melania Trump addressed a message focused on the importance of female leadership and personal development. The First Lady encouraged women to pursue their goals with determination.

"Make time for yourself, educate yourself daily, and spread your passion. Be courageous and take risks," she expressed as she addressed the attendees.

In her speech, she also reflected on her own career path and the value of maintaining a curious mindset. As she explained, curiosity drives learning and opens up opportunities in different fields.

"Curiosity begets knowledge, opening doors to ideas and industries that I may have otherwise overlooked," she said. She added that while markets and technologies change over time, the principles of thoughtful leadership and continuous learning remain.