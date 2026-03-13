US loses military aircraft in Iraq during an operation against Iranian-linked assets

Published by Sabrina Martin 12 de marzo, 2026

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed Thursday the loss of a U.S. military aircraft in western Iraq while operations against assets linked to Iran in the region are ongoing.

The incident occurred during day 12 of the military campaign known as Operation Epic Fury. According to official information, the event involved two KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling aircraft conducting operations in friendly airspace.

One plane crashed, and the other managed to land

According to the statement released by the military command, one of the KC-135s crashed in western Iraq during the mission, while the second aircraft managed to land safely.

CENTCOM specified that the loss of the aircraft was not caused by hostile fire or friendly fire. However, no additional details on the exact circumstances of the incident have been provided.