US loses military aircraft in Iraq during an operation against Iranian-linked assets
According to the statement, the loss of the aircraft was not caused by hostile or friendly fire.
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed Thursday the loss of a U.S. military aircraft in western Iraq while operations against assets linked to Iran in the region are ongoing.
The incident occurred during day 12 of the military campaign known as Operation Epic Fury. According to official information, the event involved two KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling aircraft conducting operations in friendly airspace.
One plane crashed, and the other managed to land
According to the statement released by the military command, one of the KC-135s crashed in western Iraq during the mission, while the second aircraft managed to land safely.
CENTCOM specified that the loss of the aircraft was not caused by hostile fire or friendly fire. However, no additional details on the exact circumstances of the incident have been provided.
Rescue efforts continue
In its statement, CENTCOM noted that more details will be released as the situation progresses and asked for patience while additional information is gathered.
"More information will be made available as the situation develops. We ask for continued patience to gather additional details and provide clarity for the families of service members," the agency stated.