Florida Senate approves its version of SAVE Act, Republican electoral reform that requires proof of citizenship to vote

Florida pushes its own version of the SAVE Act, a Republican election reform proposal that seeks to require people registering to vote to present proof of citizenship and a photo ID. The state Senate passed the bill by a 27-12 vote, sending it to the House, the last step before it reaches Gov. Ron DeSantis's desk.

Specifically, the Florida bill would require election officials to confirm voters' citizenship through government databases when they register to vote or update their registration, as well as during voter roll maintenance. If a voter's eligibility is in question, proof of citizenship would be required.

In addition, it would require photo ID and would eliminate student ID as an acceptable form of voter ID. If approved, the new requirements would take effect in mid-2027, for the 2028 presidential election.

Although the local House already approved the bill, the Senate made some modifications to it that must be endorsed and then sent to DeSantis' office, who already anticipated he would sign it.

"The Florida version of the SAVE Act is about to pass the Legislature. Although Florida has already enacted much of what the federal legislation contemplates, this will further fortify our state as the leader in election integrity," the Florida Governor wrote on X.

Jenna Persons-Mulicka, state representative and co-sponsor of the bill, assured that this is common sense legislation: "Just as the SAVE America Act is common-sense, this election integrity bill is common-sense."

According to NBC News, at least one legislative chamber in eight states has passed election reforms of the style, including Arizona, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Utah and West Virginia.

As for the federal SAVE Act, it has already passed the House and is in the Senate, where Republicans will send it to a vote next week. According to the rules of the Upper House, they will have to reach 60 votes, so they would need at least seven Democrats to vote in favor.

The SAVE Act has broad support among Americans

As for the law's popularity with the public, polls show that a vast majority of Americans favor requiring voters to present proof of citizenship and a photo ID.

For example, according to the Pew Research Center, 83% of Americans support requiring a photo ID to vote, including 82% of Hispanic voters and 76% of African-American voters.

In turn, another Gallup poll found that 84% of Americans support requiring a photo ID to vote. Among them, 98% of Republicans, 84% of independents and 67% of Democrats.