Trump assures that the Gaza truce is not at risk

Aboard Air Force One, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that "nothing" will jeopardize the cease-fire in Gaza, although he warned that Israel has the right to respond in the event of attacks on its troops.

"They killed an Israeli soldier, so the Israelis responded, and they must respond," the president told reporters during the presidential flight, referring to incidents in the southern part of the Strip, where an Israeli soldier died after an attack attributed to Hamas, despite the truce brokered by Washington and Arab countries.

The Gaza Civil Defense claimed that, allegedly, the Israeli army launched aerial bombardments on several areas of the Palestinian enclave, leaving at least seven dead, according to health officials cited by AP. The Islamist movement accused Israel of violating the agreement, while Tel Aviv singled out Hamas for ambushing its troops and delaying the delivery of a hostage's remains, triggering the military response.

The new escalation represents one of the most delicate tests for the truce reached two weeks ago and which is directly backed by the United States and Egypt. Despite the tension, Vice President JD Vance assured that the administration is confident the "skirmishes" will not lead to a total collapse of the agreement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a series of "powerful strikes" after denouncing the return of partial human remains of an Israeli hostage, which he called a "clear violation" of the cease-fire pact. In parallel, the Israeli military released a 14-minute video captured by a military drone in Gaza, which authorities say shows the moment Hamas fighters allegedly handled the bodies before they were handed over.