Guatemala: Arévalo appoints new attorney general after Porras' departure, sanctioned for corruption

Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de mayo, 2026

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo appointed Gabriel Estuardo García Luna as the new attorney general.

García Luna will succeed Consuelo Porras, who faces sanctions from United States and the European Union (EU) for corruption.

Arévalo addressed Guatemalans on Tuesday to inform them about the appointment of García Luna, who will begin his term as attorney general on May 17.

"He does not arrive to serve a president, the government of the day, nor particular or spurious political interests, but to serve an independent, objective justice, placed at the service of the country," Arévalo said during his appearance.

In mid-April, Porras, who began serving as attorney general in 2018, was excluded from the electoral process through which she would run for a third term.

In addition to the U.S. and the EU, Canada, the United Kingdom and other countries accuse her of hindering the fight against corruption in Guatemala and trying to undermine the democratic system.

García Luna will take over the post of attorney general, citing more than two decades of work in the judiciary.