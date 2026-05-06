LIVE | Oil prices plunge below $100 as expectations grow for Middle East peace deal

Published by Israel Duro 6 de mayo, 2026

The growing optimism over the possibility of closing a Middle East peace deal spurred stock markets and led to a considerable drop in the price of crude oil. Trump's halting of Project Freedom for the sake of "breakthroughs" in talks with the ayatollahs, together with Pakistan's optimism and China's announcement that it will increase its involvement to achieve a definitive end to hostilities, gave a significant boost to the global economy.

In addition, Marco Rubio, despite reports that the military is ready to resume strikes as soon as ordered, noted that on the U.S. side the offensive part of the conflict is over and pointed out that peace in Lebanon, can be sustained despite Hezbollah's boycott.

Times correspond to Eastern Standard Time (ET).

05:25 Am Oil prices sink below $100 Per barrel 13:38 06/05/2026 13:38 06/05/2026 Oil prices sank sharply on market optimism about a possible deal to end the Middle East conflict, especially the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.



The barrel of Brent was trading at $98.13 at mid-European session after losing more than 11% of its value in a few hours, while West Texas International fell to $90.80 per barrel, also with a loss in value of more than 11%.

05:01 Am China says it will play a "bigger role" in ending fighting in Middle East 13:36 06/05/2026 14:09 06/05/2026 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing will play a "bigger role" in ending hostilities in the Middle East during talks Wednesday with his Iranian counterpart, a week before U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Xi Jinping.



China is a key customer of Iranian oil, defying sanctions imposed by the United States, and is directly affected by the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, bordering Iran.



Although China was already involved in the negotiations, and was key to reaching the temporary ceasefire, it will now "work harder to ease tensions and end the fighting, continue to support the start of peace talks and play a greater role in restoring peace and tranquility to the Middle East," Wang told Iran's Abbas Araghchi in Beijing.



"China believes that a complete cessation of fighting must be achieved without delay, that it is even more unacceptable to restart hostilities, and that further negotiations remain essential," Wang said, according to a statement from his ministry after the talks.

04:34 am Pakistan optimistic that a peace deal could be reached soon 13:34 06/05/2026 14:09 06/05/2026 Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a mediator in the conflict between Iran, the United States and Israel, said Wednesday he had "good hopes" that the current dynamics in the Strait of Hormuz will lead to peace in the Middle East.



"We have good hopes that the current dynamics will lead to a lasting agreement that will ensure sustainable peace and stability for the region and beyond," he said in a message posted on X.

04:08 am UAE denounces new attacks from Iran, but Tehran "categorically" denies targeting its neighbor 13:28 06/05/2026 14:09 06/05/2026 The United Arab Emirates denounced being attacked for the second time with drones and missiles from Iran. The authorities denounce that the target of these aggressions are the Emirati pipelines, which have increased the amount of black gold flowing through them to make the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz lighter.



Something the Iranian military command denied "categorically": "The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have not carried out any missile or drone operations against the United Arab Emirates in recent days," said the spokesman for the armed forces command headquarters, Khatam Al Anbiya, quoted by state television.

03:46 am CMA CGM says one of its container ships was hit 12:46 06/05/2026 14:09 06/05/2026 The Maltese-flagged San Antonio container ship, owned by French shipowner CMA CGM, was "targeted" Tuesday in the Strait of Hormuz, the group confirmed.



The attack caused "injuries among the crew members," who were "evacuated and attended to," and caused "damage" to the vessel, CMA CGM added.