Rapper Kodak Black arrested on drug trafficking charges

Published by Alejandro Baños 7 de mayo, 2026

Rapper Kodak Black, known for his hits 'Wake Up in the Sky' and 'Drowning,' was arrested in Florida after being charged with narcotics trafficking.

Kodak Black, 28, was arrested on May 6 in Orange County for allegedly dealing between 10 and 200 grams of MDMA.

His attorney, Bradford Cohen, indicated that his client was not arrested, but rather voluntarily turned himself in. He further reported that he will file an appeal to free Kodak Black.

"I will contest the charges. This is a common practice where charges are filed against Mr. Kapri in cases that normally would not be filed due to a weak legal basis. We look forward to another successful resolution of another case that should never have been filed," Cohen said, in statements made to USA Today.

It's not the first legal trouble he's had. Since 2015, he has been arrested several times for incurring crimes such as robbery, drug possession, firearm possession and assault, among others.

The rapper began his musical career in 2009 and has collaborated with internationally recognized artists such as Travis Scott and XXXTENTACION.