Five killed in attacks on suspected drug traffickers in Pacific waters

Published by Virginia Martínez 6 de mayo, 2026

The United States reported Wednesday that it killed five people in two attacks against suspected drug trafficking vessels in Pacific waters in the past two days, raising the death toll in such operations to at least 190.

In a statement in X, the Southern Command noted that one of the vessels "was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations."

This latest attack follows a similar offensive carried out on Monday in the Caribbean, in which two people were killed, according to the Southern Command.

Washington justifies these operations as attacks on "narco-terrorist" groups. The Trump administration invokes the same procedures that previous administrations used for years in countries such as Yemen or Somalia to take out suspected terrorists, without giving further details.