Five killed in attacks on suspected drug traffickers in Pacific waters
This latest attack follows a similar offensive in the Caribbean on Monday, in which two people were killed.
The United States reported Wednesday that it killed five people in two attacks against suspected drug trafficking vessels in Pacific waters in the past two days, raising the death toll in such operations to at least 190.
In a statement in X, the Southern Command noted that one of the vessels "was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations."
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On May 5, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking… pic.twitter.com/CmK9HVK0oG— U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) May 6, 2026
Society
Attack on suspected narco-trafficking boat in Caribbean leaves at least two dead
Virginia Martínez
This latest attack follows a similar offensive carried out on Monday in the Caribbean, in which two people were killed, according to the Southern Command.
Washington justifies these operations as attacks on "narco-terrorist" groups. The Trump administration invokes the same procedures that previous administrations used for years in countries such as Yemen or Somalia to take out suspected terrorists, without giving further details.