Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 25 de octubre, 2025

President Donald Trump declared on Saturday that while the existing agreement between Israel and Hamas could be considered an "enduring peace," the greater responsibility for the failure of the ceasefire would fall on the Palestinian terrorist organization, which executed one of the worst terror attacks in history against the Jewish nation on Oct. 7, 2023. "I think it's going to hold," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One after meeting with Qatari emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani during a stopover in Doha.

"Well, if it doesn't hold, that would be Hamas. Hamas will be not hard to take care of very quickly. I hope it holds for Hamas too because they gave us their word on something so I think it's going to hold and if it doesn't then they'll have a very big problem," Trump said, who then added in a post on Truth Social that the terror group "is going to have to start returning the bodies of the deceased hostages, including two Americans, quickly, or the other Countries involved in this GREAT PEACE will take action."

Trump also noted that, while it was a fact that some of the hostages' bodies are hard to get, the others can be returned as soon as possible, further noting that he found it suspicious that the jihadist organization has not taken this step. "Some of the bodies are hard to reach, but others they can return now and, for some reason, they are not. Perhaps it has to do with their disarming, but when I said, 'Both sides would be treated fairly,' that only applies if they comply with their obligations. Let's see what they do over the next 48 hours. I am watching this very closely."

Trump's remarks come after the Republican leader commented on Monday that, should Hamas decide to break the agreement by violating the cease-fire, a response will "happen very quickly and pretty violently, unfortunately, we are going to eradicate Hamas."