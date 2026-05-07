Eight teenagers arrested for the beating that killed 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis

Published by Williams Perdomo 7 de mayo, 2026

The Las Vegas Police Department reported that it arrested eight teenagers in relation to the death of 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis and have moved them to a juvenile facility. The youths allegedly participated in a beating that killed Lewis earlier this month.

"The individuals were arrested by The Criminal Apprehension Team and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall for open murder," the police detailed the proceedings in a statement published on social networks.

The beating that Jonathan Lewis received

Lewis' death occurred after he was beaten by a group of 15 teenagers. The incident occurred in an alley near Rancho High School. The cause of death of the young man was blunt force trauma and was classified as homicide. According to the New York Post, authorities reported that "The initial fight on Nov. 1 between Lewis and an unnamed peer was over stolen wireless headphones and possibly a stolen vape pen stemming from incidents earlier in the week."

The young man's father said his son was attacked after he tried to help his friend, a younger boy from whom the group stole something and threw it in a trash can. "Jonathan just wanted to protect his friend. He's a hero," the father told USA Today.