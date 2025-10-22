Peru's president declares state of emergency in Lima due to wave of violence

Published by Diane Hernández 22 de octubre, 2025

The interim government of Peru declared a state of emergency in Metropolitan Lima and the port of Callao with the aim of curbing the growing wave of violence and extortion attributed to organized crime.

The measure, which affects some 10 million people, will allow the militarization of the streets and restrict constitutional rights, such as freedom of assembly and the inviolability of the home, reported the AFP.

"The state of emergency approved by the Council of Ministers goes into effect at 00:00 hours this Wednesday and for 30 days in Lima and Callao," announced President José Jerí in a televised message to the nation.

With this provision, the Armed Forces will be able to go out on patrol together with the National Police to maintain order. In addition, it is prohibited for two people to travel on the same motorcycle, a practice commonly used in crimes of hired assassination.

The Peruvian capital had already been partially under a state of emergency between March and July this year, following the murder of a popular cumbia singer.

"We went on the offensive"

During his message, Jerí assured that his government is initiating a new stage in the fight against crime.

"Compatriots, crime has grown immeasurably in recent years, causing enormous pain in thousands of families and harming the country's progress. But this is over. Today we are beginning to change history," he declared.

The president, accompanied by his cabinet, affirmed that the country is going "from defensive to offensive in the fight against crime," in search of "recovering peace, tranquility and the confidence of millions of Peruvians."

The decision marks the first major action of the Jerí government, which took office almost two weeks ago after the removal of Dina Boluarte last October 10, in the midst of the citizen insecurity crisis.