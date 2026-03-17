An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits near the coast of Cuba

Street vendors on the Malecon in Havana during a blackout. AP / Cordon Press

Published by Israel Duro 17 de marzo, 2026

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck early Tuesday near the coast of Cuba, with no damage initially reported, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake had its epicenter 49 kilometers south-southwest of the Cuban port of Punta de Maisí, with a depth of 11.6 kilometers, according to the USGS. The agency put the risk of deaths or economic losses from the quake at category green, which means "low probability of casualties or damage."

It indicated that the towns of Imías and San Antonio del Sur could have felt slight shaking.

Electricity service is beginning to be restored

Cuba began restoring electric service after a total blackout on Monday, at a time when the Trump administration is imposing an oil embargo against the communist-ruled island as it negotiates the end of Castroism.

The country recorded a magnitude 5 earthquake near its coast on March 6, according to the USGS.