Allegations of abuse and sexually charged publications surround Peru's new president

Published by Sabrina Martin 10 de octubre, 2025

José Jerí Oré assumed the presidency of Peru in the early hours of Friday morning following the dismissal of Dina Boluarte, but her first hours in office were immediately overshadowed by the controversy of former messages posted by Jerí on X with sexual content, denigrating comments towards women and phrases considered inappropriate for a head of state.

The uncomfortable archive of the new president

The messages were rescued on X date, mainly between 2011 and 2015, when Jerí was between 24 and 28 years old. Although old, they remain published on his personal account. They include phrases such as, "The salchipapa is not as appetizing as the foodies" and "What I like about every children's party is the cheerleaders."

Other messages spread say, "Good women are seduced with love, affection, and respect. For all the rest, there is Mastercard," in reference to the well-known credit card. Another tweet, linked to sexual insinuations, states, "In sin by your waist and tempted by your fresh little mouth. Night after night my soul dreams of you, pretty white girl."

Jerí also published personal reflections on sexuality and stereotypes: "If knowing how to cook implies being gay, then I'm really gay" and messages about her love for lingerie: "I love lingerie," she published.

Sexual abuse allegations and active legal proceedings

The digital controversy further fueled concerns about Jerí, who faces previous judicial investigations. In January 2025, a woman denounced him for sexual assault following a meeting in which she allegedly lost consciousness after ingesting alcohol. Due to the lack of concrete evidence, Jerí publicly denied the accusation, and Tomás Gálvez, the supreme prosecutor, filed the case. However, the case against businessman Marco Antonio Cardoza Hurtado, another implicated party, is still pending.

In addition, the new president is being prosecuted for disobedience to authority after failing to comply with a court order requiring psychological treatment for "impulsivity and pathological sexual behavior." According to prosecutorial documents, the case is still ongoing.

Allegations of corruption in Congress

As a legislator, Jerí has also been mentioned in a Budget Committee investigation. Businesswoman Blanca Ríos denounced that close associates of Jerí received a bribe of 150,000 soles to include a project in the national budget. Jerí rejected the accusation, but the fiscal investigation is still active.