Ecuador launches nationwide offensive against drug trafficking with U.S. support

Published by Sabrina Martin 16 de marzo, 2026

Ecuador began a nationwide security operation aimed at countering drug trafficking organizations began Sunday night, in a two-week deployment with advice from the United States. The strategy includes nighttime mobility restrictions in several provinces hit by violence and the massive deployment of military and police forces.

The operation will run from March 15-31 and was announced by Interior Minister John Reimberg, who warned that the country would enter a phase of intensive action against criminal gangs.

Extensive deployment of security forces

According to official information, around 75,000 military and police are participating in the operations. The deployment includes caravans of armored trucks, motorcycles and helicopters.

Authorities have avoided disclosing specific details about the mission. Nor have they confirmed whether the plan contemplates the presence of U.S. troops inside Ecuadorian territory.