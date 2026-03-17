Mission Genesis: DOE announces $293 million for scientific innovation through AI

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de marzo, 2026

The Department of Energy announced funding Tuesday to advance Mission Genesis efforts to address the nation's most complex science and technology challenges. This includes a Request for Application (RFA) for $293 million, entitled: Mission Genesis: Transforming Science and Energy with AI.

The department detailed that through this solicitation, DOE invites interdisciplinary teams to leverage innovative artificial intelligence (AI) models and frameworks to address more than 20 national challenges spanning advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, critical materials, nuclear energy and quantum information science.

"The Genesis Mission has caught the imagination of our scientific and engineering communities to tackle national challenges in the age of AI," said Dario Gil, undersecretary for science and director of Mission Genesis.

Mission Genesis It is a national initiative to build the world's most powerful science platform to accelerate scientific discovery, strengthen national security and drive energy innovation.





"Mission Genesis will create a national discovery platform that unites the world’s most powerful supercomputers, AI systems, and emerging quantum technologies with the nation’s most advanced scientific instruments. Together, they form an integrated infrastructure for scientific exploration—an intelligent network capable of sensing, simulating, and understanding nature at every scale," explained its web page.

In that sense, it said that the investments are aimed at achieving revolutionary ideas and novel collaborations that leverage the scientific power of national laboratories, the private sector, universities and scientific philanthropies.

The department explained that the project is open to interdisciplinary teams from DOE National Laboratories, U.S. industry and academia.

"Phase I awards will range from $500,000 to $750,000 and will support a nine‑month project period. Phase II awards will range from $6 million to $15 million over a three‑year project period. Teams may apply directly to either phase in FY 2026, and successful Phase I teams will be eligible to compete for larger Phase II awards in future cycles," the department said.