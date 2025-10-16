Peru: protests after the dismissal of Dina Boluarte leave at least one dead and more than 100 wounded

Published by Alejandro Baños 16 de octubre, 2025

The mass protests in Lima and other cities in Peru against the change of government following the removal of Dina Boluarte have so far left one dead and more than a hundred injured.

On Wednesday night, a crowd convened mainly by young people between 18 and 30 years old, artists and transport officials marched towards the Congress to demonstrate against the political situation in the country.

Soon the demonstrations turned into altercations, with people trying to break down the security fences that had been installed outside Peru's Legislative Branch. Security forces were ordered to act against the protests and had to use tear gas, shields and batons to disperse the crowd.

According to authorities, one person was killed during the altercations and more than a hundred individuals were injured. The victim was identified as Eduardo Ruiz Sanz, 32.

Among the injured were "more than 50 members of the Peruvian National Police," authorities added. In addition, it was announced the arrest of three individuals for "disturbing public order."

Peru's new president, José Jeri, affirmed that Wednesday's citizen call in Lima "began as a peaceful demonstration, but some sectors have different agendas and seek to generate chaos." "Irresponsible," added the president.

Jeri, embroiled in allegations of abuse and publication of sexual content, took office as Peru's president after Congress approved Boluarte's removal. She was removed from office thanks to the affirmative vote of 118 of the 122 parliamentarians present at the session.

A day after her dismissal, Boluarte discarded seeking asylum, despite the investigations opened against her by the prosecutor's office for alleged money laundering and other crimes.