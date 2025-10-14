Attack in Colombia against Venezuelan opponents: two exiles shot at in Bogota

Published by Virginia Martínez 13 de octubre, 2025

Venezuelan activists Luis Peche Arteaga and Yendri Velasquez were wounded on Monday in an armed attack occurring in the north of Bogota, Colombia, where both were in exile after fleeing persecution by the regime of Nicolas Maduro.

According to initial reports, the assailants fired shots from a car at the two activists as they were leaving the building where they reside, hitting them with at least ten shots before fleeing the scene.

Attacked in broad daylight

Witnesses indicated that the gunmen opened fire repeatedly, causing panic among neighbors. People in the area helped the victims until the arrival of emergency services.

Peche and Velásquez were taken to Clínica Reina Sofía, where they received medical attention. Both are out of danger after being stabilized, according to medical sources consulted by local media.

Trajectories and reasons for exile Yendri Velásquez is a member of the Amnesty International team and is recognized in the migrant community of Bogotá as an LGBTI activist. He had been living in Colombia for more than a year after being detained and temporarily disappeared by agents of the Venezuelan regime when he tried to leave Maiquetia International Airport on his way to a UN conference. In Colombia, he sought refuge and participated in public campaigns in defense of the rights of migrants and sexual minorities.

Luis Peche Arteaga is the director of the political consulting firm Sala 58 and has dual Venezuelan and Colombian nationality. He left Caracas in May following acts of direct repression, including the kidnapping of his friend, journalist Carlos Marcano, by Chavista intelligence agents, an episode documented by networks supporting the independent press. According to available information, both arrived in Bogota in September 2024 and were in the process of obtaining citizenship in Colombia.

Statement by María Corina Machado

The Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, recently awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her defense of democracy in Venezuela, reacted to the attack and maintained that it was not an isolated event but an aggression linked to the political persecution of Nicolás Maduro's regime.

"This attack represents a direct threat against those who fight for freedom and human rights in the region," warned the opposition leader in a message disseminated on social networks.

Institutional reaction and call for investigation

The Colombian Ombudsman's Office condemned the attack in a statement published on X and stressed that Velásquez is a human rights defender, LGBTIQ+ activist, and refugee claimant in Colombia. The entity recalled the state's obligation to guarantee the integrity of migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers from Venezuela and asked the Attorney General's Office for a prompt and thorough investigation to clarify the circumstances of the attack and strengthen protection for the victims.

In its statement, the Ombudsman's Office emphasized, "We reiterate our rejection of all forms of violence, stigmatization, or discrimination against people seeking refuge and asylum in the country. We will continue to work to ensure that the right to migrate is respected and that the rights of all migrants and refugees seeking a safe place in Colombia to rebuild their lives are promoted and guaranteed."

Context of growing insecurity

The attack comes at a time of growing concern for the safety of Venezuelan opponents exiled in different countries of the region. Several organizations have denounced an increase in threats and aggressions against activists, journalists, and human rights defenders who have had to flee Venezuela for political reasons.

In reaction to the events, the Colombian president Gustavo Petro stated on the social network X that any Venezuelan seeking asylum in Colombia is welcome, "regardless of their ideas." He affirmed that the National Protection Unit (UNP) will expand protection measures for foreign human rights activists in the country.

Petro added that the government has information on the presence of "coordinated mafias" in Cúcuta and insisted that those responsible for violent acts will be confronted "with force."