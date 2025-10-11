Former Colombian President Ivan Duque called for a combination of military, judicial, diplomatic and international pressure to overthrow Maduro's dictatorship

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 10 de octubre, 2025

The anchor and executive director of Voz News, Karina Yapor, interviewed former Colombian President Iván Duque on the newscast about the current political and security situation in Latin America, with special emphasis on the actions taken in recent weeks by the Administration of the US President Donald Trump against the narco-terrorist groups Tren de Aragua and the Cartel of the Suns.

"I believe that military pressure, judicial pressure, diplomatic pressure, pressure from the international community, all together, have to lead to the fall of that regime, because it is not only about changing a regime, here it is simply about recognizing the democracy that is supported by an inter-American charter, and where last year -once again- Nicolás Maduro usurped the popular mandate that in an irrefutable and incontrovertible way showed the victory of Edmundo González thanks to the leadership of María Corina Machado", commented Duque.

