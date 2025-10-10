María Corina Machado dedicates Nobel Peace Prize to Trump in gratitude for his ‘decisive support’

Published by Carlos Dominguez 10 de octubre, 2025

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado dedicated her Nobel Peace Prize to President Donald Trump, whom she considers an essential ally in her fight against the Nicolas Maduro regime in Venezuela.

"I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!" she posted in a message on X.

Just hours earlier, the opposition leader stated on X that the people of Venezuela were counting more than ever on Trump’s support.

"This immense recognition to the struggle of all Venezuelans is an impulse to conclude our task: to conquer Freedom. We are on the threshold of victory and today more than ever we count on President Trump (...) Venezuela will be free!" she posted in Spanish.

Trump acknowledges Machado's gesture

Donald Trump praised the opposition leader’s dedication on Truth Social, despite the fact that just hours earlier, the White House had criticized the Venezuelan president. It had also criticized the Nobel Committee for awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to Machado while overlooking the president.

White House spokesman Steven Cheung said Friday on X: "The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace." He added that President Trump has "the heart of a humanitarian" and continues to promote peace agreements and putting an end to wars.

Republicans congratulate opposition leader

Republican Senator Rick Scott congratulated Machado this Friday on X and called her a "hero and freedom and democracy leader in Venezuela" and said he was proud to call her a friend.

Gen. Mike Flynn posted on X that the American people should be "deeply honored" that Maria Corina Machado was chosen for the award.

"The real winners here are the people of Venezuela, the American people and freedom lovers everywhere. When Venezuela returns to democracy, the world will benefit," Flynn added.