The Nobel Peace Prize finds redemption in María Corina Machado

10 de octubre, 2025

I have known María Corina for a decade. Her trajectory has been determined by her fight against an oppressive and ruthless system. She did not have the need. She could have left Venezuela when things got ugly to live comfortably in Madrid or New York. But she chose to continue.

Her commitment has cost her dearly. What she is up against is not just a regime, but a drug trafficking cartel led by Maduro. She has lost a lot. For example, her family lost much of its homeland, expropriated by the regime. She was forbidden to leave the country; then, she lost the embrace with his children, because she no longer sees them. She lost her close family who had to flee Venezuela over being harassed by the tyranny, even her mother, an octogenarian, was harassed and had to leave the country secretly.

There are things people don't know about how painful this struggle has been for her. And, I'm sure, there are thousands of things I don't know either. That is to say, she has lost much more than we all imagine.

As of today, she has been in hiding for more than a year. As she herself recounts: "Without even looking someone in the eye." It is paradoxical, because just before she went into hiding she campaigned for several months, against all the obstacles imposed by the regime, which allowed her to be embraced by hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans, even in the most remote town threatened by the regime.

Venezuela came out to embrace her after years of apathy. Because María Corina also dug Venezuelans out of their apathy and made them believe that the liberation of Venezuela was possible, that it was worth it to hope. And that hope, now, especially thanks to the support of the Trump administration, is bearing fruit.

Today, the Nobel Committee decided to award her the Nobel Peace Prize. In announcing it, they said they are giving it it to "a brave and committed champion of peace – to a woman who keeps the flame of democracy burning amid a growing darkness."

It is very moving. Many of us have witnessed her struggle and it is truly inspirational that, after hard and relentless years, her work and the legitimacy of the cause she leads is being recognized. Because in the end it is just that: this is a recognition of the conviction that a free Venezuela, even by force, is truly a triumph of peace.

It is a recognition that peace does not necessarily come through empty dialogue, but with the uncompromising determination that it really happens (not fictitiously), and that freedom prevails. It is a recognition of just causes, but also of just wars, a recognition of moral severity and resistance to compromise principles. It is a recognition of sacrifice, of the aspiration of transcendence, which should determine the life of everyone.

María Corina Machado has already made history. At the time of the call, when she is notified, she says that this award is not hers but that of a whole movement and that she still has to achieve it. No. The award is hers. It is a recognition to her, because although it is yet to be achieved, it can be. And if it can be achieved, it is because of her.

The Nobel Committee, which has not always been right in its decisions, today is dignified. Reason has returned. The committee has done the right thing. For us, Venezuelans, it is a source of pride. It is difficult to contain our emotion. Surely, today millions in Venezuela will want to go out and celebrate. At least they will want to express themselves on social media. People should know that they will not be able to. They run the risk of repression. They may be targeted. It is precisely because of this reality that today in Norway they have done the right thing.