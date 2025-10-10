Maduro requests an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council to assist him and warns of a 'US military aggression in the short term'

Published by Virginia Martínez 9 de octubre, 2025

The Nicolas Maduro regime on Thursday called for a meeting "as a matter of urgency" of the United Nations Security Council to denounce what it described as a direct military threat from the United States. In a letter signed by Venezuela's illegitimate foreign minister, Yvan Gil, and sent to the president of the Council, Russian ambassador Vassily A. Nebenzia, Caracas affirmed that they have "proven, reasonable and objective information" that an "armed attack by the United States of America against (...) Venezuela may occur in a very short term."

Formal complaint to the UN

The document requests that the Security Council determine "the existence of a threat to peace" and formulate recommendations to "stop the ongoing US aggression plans". According to Caracas, the United States has decided to "close all avenues of diplomatic contact" while intensifying "intimidating actions" in order to bring about "regime change."

The letter also accuses Washington of applying more than a thousand unilateral coercive measures that, it claims, affect the Venezuelan economy.

Trump's statements are mentioned as a threat

The letter highlights three statements by President Donald Trump that, according to Caracas, constitute signs of a "dangerous escalation." The first corresponds to September 22, during the UN General Assembly, when he expressed "his willingness to use US military might to 'blow up' President Nicolas Maduro." The second refers to the notification sent on October 3 to the U.S. Congress on the existence of a "non-international armed conflict" against drug cartels. The third statement, dated October 4, states that the United States would now begin "searching the ground" for drug traffickers, a claim that Venezuela interprets as a justification for military operations on foreign soil.