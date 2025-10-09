Israeli Finance Minister warns he will not vote for Gaza deal

Published by Williams Perdomo 9 de octubre, 2025

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Thursday that he opposes the Gaza cease-fire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas, and warned that he will not vote for its implementation in the cabinet.

"There is immense fear of the consequences of emptying the prisons and releasing the next generation of terrorist leaders who will do their best to continue to spill rivers of Jewish blood here, God forbid," Smotrich said on social networking site X, referring to the hostage and prisoner swap provided for in the pact.

"For this reason alone, we cannot join in shortsighted celebrations nor vote in favor of the deal," he asserted.

Smotrich's position became known after President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Israel and Hamas agreed to the first phase of their peace plan. The Republican indicated that the agreement calls for the release of all hostages in the coming days and the withdrawal of Israeli troops up to a specific line.

Trump could travel to Israel

Meanwhile, the U.S. president advanced that he could travel to Israel in the coming days. During an interview with a journalist for Channel 12 News and Axios , Barak David, he detailed that he will likely offer a speech in the Knesset.

"This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America," Trump said, also thanking the work of Qatar, Egypt and Turkey, which assisted in the mediation. Trump called the moment a "historic and unprecedented event."