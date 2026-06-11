Trump Reveals Secret Operation That Enabled the Transport of More Than 100 Million Barrels Through Hormuz

Published by Joaquín Núñez 10 de junio, 2026

Donald Trump revealed that a secret mission enabled more than 100 million barrels of oil to pass through the Strait of Hormuz during the war with Iran. The president confirmed the operation on his Truth Social account, where he stated that the result demonstrated the United States’ military might in the region and that it was “over” for Iranian forces.

According to Trump, the mission was planned to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels and oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, where traffic has remained severely restricted since the start of the conflict with Iran.

Since the partial closure of the strait, international energy markets have faced severe volatility, while transportation costs and marine insurance premiums have risen due to uncertainty regarding the flow of oil and natural gas from the Persian Gulf.

Last month, I directed our Great U.S. Military to execute a secret mission to support Oil Tankers and other Commercial Ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Today, I am pleased to announce that this effort has resulted in more than 100 MILLION Barrels of Oil making its way through the Strait and into the Open Market," the president stated.

Furthermore, the Republicans presented the mission as a demonstration of U.S. dominance in the region: "More than 200 Commercial Ships have safely traveled through the Strait. This wildly successful effort is because the UNITED STATES of AMERICA CONTROLS the Strait of Hormuz—NOT Iran. Their military is defeated, and their economy is lost. It’s over for Iran! Thank you for your attention to this matter," he added.

In recent days, the president has expressed optimism about the possibility of reaching a peace agreement with the Iranian regime.

As for the importance of Hormuz, it is the only maritime passage from the Persian Gulf to the open ocean. Approximately 21% of the oil consumed worldwide, as well as 23% of liquefied natural gas (LNG).